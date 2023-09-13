An Eldoret court has convicted a 20-year-old herder who pleaded guilty to having an unnatural act with a cow.

Billy Kipchumba Koech admitted that he committed the offense on September 11, 2023, at Seretio village in Moiben Sub County within Uasin Gishu County.

In court, the prosecution said that on that particular day, the owner of the cow went to his livestock shelter after hearing a commotion and discovered the cow’s reproductive organ was bleeding.

The farmer told the court that he found a used condom in the cowshed.

The court also heard that the accused was found with cow dung on his trousers, particularly around the front zipper area. Upon interrogation, he confessed to having carnal knowledge of the cow.

While pleading guilty before Eldoret Principal Magistrate Caroline Wattimah, Kipchumba Koech claimed that he was tempted by the devil to engage in bestiality with the cow.

During his plea for leniency, he expressed remorse to the court and requested forgiveness for his actions.

“It is true that I did what I am accused of but it was as a result of a devil of strong sexual lust. I beg this court to forgive me,” Koech said.

In her ruling, the magistrate acknowledged that the actions of the accused were regrettable, as they had caused the cow unnecessary suffering and distress.

“I have heard your mitigation, having considered the evidence produced in court by the prosecution, it has been indicated that the accused person engaged in a sexual act with a cow,” she said.

Magistrate Wattimah sentenced Billy Kipchumba Koech to two years in prison for having an unnatural act with an animal contrary to section 162(b) of the penal code.

“Animals should be treated with respect and dignity just as human beings should be. Therefore I proceed to sentence the accused person to serve a jail term sentence of two years,” she ruled.

The accused has 14 days to lodge an appeal.