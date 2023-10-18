Detectives from the Kitengela Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday arrested one of their colleagues for allegedly stealing a phone and laptop from a Nigerian national at a crime scene in Athi River, Machakos county.

The officer identified as Samuel Simiyu Mukoche had reportedly accompanied his colleague from Athi River to the crime scene last Friday. The two had responded to a call by a Nigerian man, Lawrence Akinola, concerning a sudden death in his apartment.

“Later the complainant, Mr Lawrence Akinola a Nigerian male adult who had accommodated the deceased in his house, namely Cheche Omung’ala, reported that his laptop and mobile phone all valued at 70,000/-were stolen from his house during the processing of the scene by the said officer. This prompted the said investigating officer to make a follow-up,” reads a police report.

Following interrogation, the Kitengela Crime Scene Investigator (CSI) was found with the laptop suspected to have been stolen during the crime scene investigation in his office. Upon further questioning, the officer guided the officers to the iPhone, which he had already sold in Kitengela town to an unsuspecting buyer at a reduced price.

“The laptop and iPhone were recovered and kept as exhibits, inventory drawn and both the laptop and the iPhone positively identified by the complainant,” the report added.

Simiyu has been at the Kitengela station for just two months, having recently been transferred along with all DCI officers from the station. He was detained at Kitengela Police Station, awaiting arraignment in court.