By December of this year, Kenyans will use iris and fingerprint scans for identity verification during transactions with the introduction of the new digital ID.

President William Ruto made the announcement on Monday revealing that the government is currently testing the digital identification system during a two-month pilot before its full implementation for everyone in December.

“The digital ID, which has been a major problem to us for a very long time is now on testing mode for the next two months. I have been assured by all the stakeholders and the ministries concerned that by December we will be able to launch digital IDs,” Ruto said.

Adding: “Where every Kenyan doesn’t need to carry any paper, plastic or anything else as an ID. They should be able to be identified digitally using their IDs or fingerprints and we can transact without the necessity of people struggling to identify who they are.”

President Ruto spoke during the launch of the East Africa Device Assembly Kenya plant in Athi River, Machakos County.

The digital ID/ Maisha Namba was originally scheduled for unveiling by President Ruto on October 2. The government, however, canceled the event on September 29, citing “unavoidable circumstances.”