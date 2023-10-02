Nairobi is poised to become the focal point of the modeling world as it gears up to host the highly anticipated Africa’s Next Super Model 2023. Taking place on October 28, 2023, at the iconic Radisson Blu Upper Hill in Nairobi, this event is set to be one of Africa’s premier beauty pageants.

Featuring substantial prizes, including approximately Ksh.700,000, and offering participants the chance to pursue significant aspirations, this prestigious occasion is expected to be a one-of-a-kind spectacle. It will bring together top models and designers from around the globe.

According to the organizers, Africa’s Next Super Model goes beyond being a mere runway show; it serves as a celebration of African diversity and creativity.

Four Kenyan talents—Nelly Atabo, Wilkister Chepkoech, Nancy Njoki, and Agnes Wakoyu—will grace the stage, captivating audiences with an electrifying blend of fashion, culture, and talent.

This event stands out by showcasing diverse talent from across Africa, including models from various regions, such as the Kakuma refugee camp and other East African camps. It aims to spotlight the rich and varied pool of talent present throughout the continent.

During her address in Nairobi, Joan Okorodudu, the Nigerian-born and Africa-focused CEO of Isis Models International, a renowned agency dedicated to identifying, developing, and sustaining the careers of beautiful black models, expressed her enthusiasm for this year’s competition.

She revealed that over 31 agents have already registered for Africa’s Next Super Model 2023. Participants from various countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burundi, and Uganda, are set to represent their diverse talent in this prestigious event.

Okorodudu emphasized that this year’s event is poised to be a melting pot of cultures and a celebration of the continent’s modeling prowess.

Models are expected to start arriving on October 20 for what is anticipated to be a highly competitive competition. With a substantial number of models registered, the contest is set to be intense, providing the top 20 models with the opportunity to showcase their talent on the runway.

The debut edition of Africa’s Next Super Model was held in Kigali, Rwanda, in November 2022, establishing the foundation for the ongoing success and expansion of the modeling competition.