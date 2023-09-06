A 30-year-old woman has been charged with defilement for allegedly sexually abusing a 5-year-old minor.

Grace Akware, a Ugandan working as a domestic worker in Kenya, is alleged to have defiled her employer’s son in Mihango, Nairobi on August 31.

The accused reportedly committed the offense after picking up the boy from school on the said date.

Akware faced a second count of committing an indecent act with a child for intentionally touching the boy’s genitals.

The minor told police investigators that he had gone to his bedroom to change his uniform after school when the defendant followed him. She allegedly told him that he wanted him to do something and that he should not tell anyone.

According to a police report, Akware undressed the minor and defiled him.

During the police interrogation, Akware reportedly admitted to the crime, but when brought before Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani, she denied the allegations.

The accused told the court that she only bathed the boy. She pleaded for lenient bond terms saying she is a married mother of three with a permanent residence in Nairobi.

The Makadara Law Court ordered her to be remanded until a bail ruling is issued. A bail report is expected on September 22.