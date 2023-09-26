Azimio la Umoja and One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has shut down discussions of his succession, telling off those who have been calling for his political retirement.

Odinga, who addressed the matter on Sunday while attending a housewarming celebration at his sister-in-law Truphosa Osewe’s residence in Bondo sub-County, asserted that the moment to retire from politics had not yet arrived.

“Some people have been saying that they will take me back to Bondo. I want to tell them I know the way to Bondo better than them. That is my home and I know it better than anybody else,” said Odinga.