President William Ruto left the country on Wednesday evening for a working tour of the United States.

In a statement issued by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, Ruto’s visit underscores Kenya’s commitment to tech innovation and its pivotal role as a trade partner with the United States.

President Ruto will visit Silicon Valley in San Francisco, where he will meet with tech leaders of Microsoft, Intel, Google and Apple, among others.

“The visit aims to enhance investment opportunities and trade relations with the US, with a particular focus on nurturing Kenya’s startup sector dubbed Silicon Savannah.” Hussein’s statement reads in part.

The head of state will underscore Kenya’s burgeoning young talent, its initiatives in green energy, and its significance as an alternative supply chain option for American companies.

Thereafter, President Ruto will attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly session in NewYork.

“The global gathering will assess progress towards the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable

“Development Goals (SDGs), address critical global challenges such as the climate crisis and debt concerns in the Global South,” said Mohamed.

President Ruto will also participate in the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Ambition summit, building upon the achievements of the recently concluded Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, President Ruto will chair a session of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change and participate in discussions on the High-Level Panel for Sustainable Ocean Economy.

The President will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders.