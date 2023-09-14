Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Speaking on Wednesday, Jalang’o emphasized that he plans to run for re-election in 2027 under the Raila Odinga-led party.

According to Jalang’o, the only circumstance in which he would not use ODM is if the party itself intends to forfeit the Lang’ata parliamentary seat.

The former comedian/radio presenter/actor/emcee and YouTuber added that, after fulfilling his responsibilities to the people of Lang’ata, he plans to run for higher political positions while still in ODM.

“Mimi ni mwana ODM na ni ODM nitatumia hapa unless wanapanga kupoteza hii kiti. Hapa Lang’ata mpaka dakika ya mwisho alafu tukimaliza tunapanda juu,” he said.

This loosely translates to: “I am an ODM member, and it’s ODM that I will use to vie for Lang’ata unless they(ODM) plan to lose this seat. We will remain in Lang’ata until the last minute, and after that, we’ll move up.”

This comes a day after ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna declared that Jalang’o will be a one-term MP following his expulsion from the party.

