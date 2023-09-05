Lawyer Saitabao ole Kanchory has declared his presidential ambition, with a view to succeeding President William Ruto in 2027.

Saitabao, who was Raila Odinga’s chief agent in the 2022 Presidential Election, says his decision to run for the presidency was in response to a demand from the public.

“Kenyans deserve better than they’ve gotten over the years and now more than ever before they seem ready for better,” he said.

Adding: “The next election will be like none you’ve ever seen in this country.”

According to the lawyer, 2027 is the opportune time for young and courageous leaders to assume leadership and take control of the country.

Saitabao noted that during the 2022 elections, Kenyans had anticipated the dawn of a new and improved Kenya, but unfortunately, that expectation has not been realized.

“That promise and many many more remain unfulfilled. The next election is 4 short years away and since the campaigns have started (or never stopped), let me take this early opportunity to answer your call for me and other courageous young leaders to rescue our country from the wicked grip of political deception, conmanship and corruption that cuts across the current political divide,” h said.

“If we are tired of the same old FAKE folks, faces and stories, let’s make 2027 the YEAR of TRUE CHANGE and a NEW DAWN. Now you have a reason to VOTE on 10th August 2027.”