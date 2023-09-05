A fuel station attendant reportedly died on Monday after he was forcibly ejected from a moving vehicle in Machakos County.

Citizen TV reports that the attendant was abducted by unidentified individuals who had refueled their vehicle at the petrol station he was supervising along the Tala-Kangundo road.

After refueling their Toyota Probox, the vehicle’s occupants declined to settle their bill and forcibly abducted the attendant before speeding off.

The suspects are reported to have ejected the petrol attendant from the moving vehicle as they sped off from the scene.

Good Samaritans and Kangundo police officers found the victim on the road with injuries and rushed him to the hospital.

Unfortunately, despite the efforts made to save him, the attendant succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Kangundo Hospital. His body was then transferred to the hospital’s mortuary as police launched investigations into the incident.