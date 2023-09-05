Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has clarified that he has not bestowed his endorsement upon any politician to assume the role of the next Luo kingpin after Raila.

Oburu was addressing the controversy surrounding his recent statement that suggested Minority Leader in the National Assembly, Opiyo Wandayi, was the ideal successor to Raila. On Monday, he explained that the media had misconstrued his remarks.

“It now appears that I endorsed Wandayi to take over from Raila. I only encouraged Wandayi to work hard. I did not anoint him. I said he is doing well and he is among those in Raila’s line to watch in future,” Oburu said.

The Siaya Senator mentioned that he lacks the authority to designate Raila Odinga’s successor.

“We have many young and experienced old people who can still emerge. All of them have equal chances to lead,” Oburu said.

Oburu at the same time asserted that individuals of the same age group as his younger borhter Raila were unlikely candidates to assume his role as successors.

“How do you talk of Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o(79) and Siaya Governor James Orengo(72), as possible successors, look at their ages,” said the Odinga family spokesperson.