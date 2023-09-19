If a ‘Dad of the Year Award’ exists, Comedian Oga Obinna would undoubtedly be in the running if his recent social media share is anything to go by.

In an era where social media is often flooded with divisive content, the funnyman recently brought a ray of sunshine to our feeds. As netizens grappled with the Monday Blues yesterday, Obinna shared a heartwarming moment with his kids that left followers praising his impressive parenting.

The post featured a video of Obinna in his car as he dropped his four young children at school. The clip begins as Obinna asks the kids to unbuckle their seat belts before his youngest daughter, Lola, asks him a very important question.

“Dad, nakaa kama Mandazi?”(Dad, do I look like a Mandazi?)” Lola asks, referring to the lotion on her face.

Obinna assures her, while touching her face; “Hapana,leo hujajipaka mafuta kama mandazi.”(No, today you haven’t oiled yourself like a Mandazi).

The happy family then goes on to say their ‘I Love Yous’ as they smooch their dad goodbye. Before heading to class, Obinna sparks an adorable family discussion about their 3 most important things in life: God, Family, and You.

Obinna makes the kids enumerate the three in order of importance, sparking a debate within the car. There was also a moment when Obinna called out his son for not combing his hair before the three daughters gang up on Obinna to defend their big bro.

With the girls alighting from the car first, Obinna was left in the car with his son, producing another beautiful reminder of the importance of family bonds and simple pleasures.

The radio personality wrote alongside the video: “Mambo ni maTATU!!GOD, YOU & FAMILY. Wewe decide the Hierarchy 🙈😜🤣🤣.Happy New Week to You and Your FAMO!!❤️💝#theobinnaz.”

The post quickly went viral, with fans and fellow celebrities alike applauding Obinna for carrying out his dad duties.

Watch the clip below and some select comments thereafter:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oga@DTop – EntertaineR (@ogaobinna)



Sauti Sol’s Fancy Fingers wrote: “Me is in FaMily 😄 love to see it bro.”

MyLifeasMarion added: “Eti nihug tu sahii tumalizane😂😂😂”

Another fan, Rollina Baby, wrote: “Aki you make parenthood look so easy and fun Halafu wengine tujaribu kiturambe🤣🤣”

Illyafrank Official said: “This is beautiful 😍😍”

Nurse JudyKe added: “😍😍This!!!!!!!!”

Comedian Nasra Yusuf posted: “El Familia ❤️❤️❤️”

MarjorieKimani commented: “Obinna do you even have a clue what you are doing to these kids 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌keep it up 💯 and please encourage more conversations with them 🙏 God bless you as you intentionally parent”

Wairimulydia praised Obinna: “You are an amazing dad 👏👏👏”

Ellies_trendz professed: “How i love u and ur kids🙌🙌🙌😍❤️👏👏keep it up mannnnnn👏👏👏🙏 @ogaobinna nimecheka ati amekujiwa na mbogi(mabeshte)😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨🙌🙌😄😄😄😄”

Emmydegagamitchyz wondered: “Pulse awards hawana category ya dad of the year😮”

Jey_ne10 was somewhat critical but still lauded Obinna: “Typical African dad!! Huezi fungulia watoto mlango and walk them through the gate…you took them to school though 👏”

Brysonmabonga commented: “Kazi safi obina…awesome parenting ✌️”, while Fionamakena added: “Wow. Ideal father.”