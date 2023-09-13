A Nairobi court has heard how a man allegedly seduced a Facebook friend and persuaded her to visit his residence, where they filmed their intimate encounters before posting the explicit videos and nude photographs of her for sale on the internet.

The accused, Daniel Orina from South C in Nairobi, reportedly initiated contact with the woman by sending her a friend request on Facebook after coming across her profile picture earlier this year.

It is alleged that he then engaged in private messages with her, ultimately seducing her, leading to the development of a romantic relationship between them.

In June, the woman visited Orina in South C, where they engaged in intimate relations. Afterward, he escorted her to Nairobi city center, where she boarded a matatu for her journey back to her uncle’s residence in Kangemi.

Three weeks later, the woman revisited the suspect at his residence. The court heard that during this visit, they mutually agreed to capture images and videos of their intimate activities in bed.

They reportedly used the woman’s phone before Orina allegedly transferred the videos and pictures to his phone.

In mid-August, the woman went back to Orina’s residence with the intention of removing the videos and pictures from the suspect’s mobile phone.

They spent four days together during her visit, after which she returned to Kangemi and blocked him on social media.

A week later, the woman received a call from a friend asking why she had posted explicit videos and pictures of herself on her social media timeline.

Orina had purportedly hacked into her social media account, changed the account name, and subsequently posted a message indicating that those interested in the videos could obtain them via WhatsApp for a fee of Sh20.

It is also alleged that the accused shared the explicit video with one of the woman’s friends, who has now been identified as a key witness in the case.

Following the incident, the woman reported the matter to the Pangani police station on September 2, prompting the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to initiate an investigation. The suspect was located and apprehended.

The DCI also recovered screenshots of the explicit videos and pictures that Orina had posted on the account, and these materials are now listed as exhibits in the case.

The Facebook account in question has also been included as an exhibit in the case.

Orina was presented before Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi of the Makadara Law Courts. He was charged with unlawful distribution of obscene and intimate images together with others at large, contrary to section 37 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act of 2018.

The accused denied the charges and was released on a Sh200,000 bond with no option for cash bail.

The case is scheduled for mention on November 17, with the trial set to commence on April 4 next year.