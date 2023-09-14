Kenya has signed the First Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) with Colombia, aiming to enhance bilateral relations.

This signing ceremony in Bogota has paved the way for an expanded collaboration across numerous sectors such as Agriculture, Gender, Education, Science and Technology, Culture, Transport, Health, Environmental Conservation, Trade, and Investment, among others.

During the signing ceremony, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua stated that they had also engaged in discussions on methods to strengthen the relationship further, including the possibility of establishing direct flights between the two countries to facilitate increased interaction and enhance the flow of goods and services.

Gachagua additionally said both countries have initiated talks regarding the elimination of visa requirements for diplomatic and service passport holders.

“We are grateful to our hard-working teams from Kenya and Colombia for putting in the hard work to realise this Cooperation,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua conveyed his profound gratitude and appreciation to Vice President Francia Elena Marquez Mina for her leadership, dedication, and the time she invested in this process.

“I reaffirm the Government’s commitment to work closely with our Colombia counterparts to ensure full implementation of the outcome.”

The DP said that Culture exchange is one of the thematic areas of focus of the Kenya-Colombia Joint Commission for Cooperation that we have signed.

“It is part of the Performing Arts under the Creatives Economy of our Plan. While in Bogotá, I enjoyed electrifying performances and depictions from Colombian artists,” he added.