Finding your Google review link, also known as a “Google review URL,” is essential for making it easy for customers to leave reviews for your business. Here’s how to find your Google review link:
Method 1: Using Google Maps
- * Open your web browser and go to Google Maps (maps.google.com).
- * In the search bar, type the name of your business.
- * Once your business appears in the search results, click on it to open its Google Maps listing.
- * On the left-hand side of the screen, you’ll see basic information about your business, including your name, address, and website (if applicable).
- * Directly below your business name, you should see a “Write a review” button. Right-click on it and select “Copy link address” (or a similar option based on your browser).
- * The copied link is your Google review link. You can now share it with your customers via email, text messages, social media, or your website.
Method 2: Using Google’s Place ID Finder
- * Go to Google’s Place ID Finder tool (https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/examples/places-placeid-finder).
- * In the search bar at the top of the page, type the name of your business and your location.
- * As you type, Google will start providing suggestions. Select your business from the dropdown list.
- * Once you’ve selected your business, its Place ID will be displayed on the left side of the screen.
- * Click on the “Copy” button next to the Place ID to copy it to your clipboard.
- * Your Google review link will look like this: https://search.google.com/local/writereview?placeid=YOUR_PLACE_ID.
- * Replace “YOUR_PLACE_ID” in the link with the Place ID you copied earlier. This is your unique Google review link.
- * Share this link with your customers to encourage them to leave reviews for your business.
Method 3: Using Google My Business
If you’ve claimed and verified your Google My Business (GMB) listing, you can also find your Google review link within your GMB dashboard:
- * Sign in to your Google My Business account.
- * In the left-hand menu, click on “Home.”
- * Scroll down to the “Get more reviews” section. Here, you’ll find a link that says “Share review form.” Click on it.
- * A window will pop up with your Google review link. Click the “Copy” button to copy the link to your clipboard.
- * You can now share this link with your customers to request reviews.
Whichever method you choose, having your Google review link readily available makes it easier for satisfied customers to leave reviews, helping you build a strong online reputation.