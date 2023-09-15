Finding your Google review link, also known as a “Google review URL,” is essential for making it easy for customers to leave reviews for your business. Here’s how to find your Google review link:

If you think to Buy Google Business Review for your Small business click on Link.

Method 1: Using Google Maps

* Open your web browser and go to Google Maps (maps.google.com).

* In the search bar, type the name of your business.

* Once your business appears in the search results, click on it to open its Google Maps listing.

* On the left-hand side of the screen, you’ll see basic information about your business, including your name, address, and website (if applicable).

* Directly below your business name, you should see a “Write a review” button. Right-click on it and select “Copy link address” (or a similar option based on your browser).

* The copied link is your Google review link. You can now share it with your customers via email, text messages, social media, or your website.

Method 2: Using Google’s Place ID Finder

* Go to Google’s Place ID Finder tool ( https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/examples/places-placeid-finder ).

* In the search bar at the top of the page, type the name of your business and your location.

* As you type, Google will start providing suggestions. Select your business from the dropdown list.

* Once you’ve selected your business, its Place ID will be displayed on the left side of the screen.

* Click on the “Copy” button next to the Place ID to copy it to your clipboard.

* Your Google review link will look like this: https://search.google.com/local/writereview?placeid=YOUR_PLACE_ID .

* Replace “YOUR_PLACE_ID” in the link with the Place ID you copied earlier. This is your unique Google review link.

* Share this link with your customers to encourage them to leave reviews for your business.

Method 3: Using Google My Business

If you’ve claimed and verified your Google My Business (GMB) listing, you can also find your Google review link within your GMB dashboard:

* Sign in to your Google My Business account.

* In the left-hand menu, click on “Home.”

* Scroll down to the “Get more reviews” section. Here, you’ll find a link that says “Share review form.” Click on it.

* A window will pop up with your Google review link. Click the “Copy” button to copy the link to your clipboard.

* You can now share this link with your customers to request reviews.

If you will find the best website for Buy Google review check 7 Best Websites to Buy Google Review.

Whichever method you choose, having your Google review link readily available makes it easier for satisfied customers to leave reviews, helping you build a strong online reputation.