Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested two Kenya Power workers, Lawrence Njogu and Patrick Onsare, on Wednesday.

They were apprehended after a homeowner in Kawangware reported that the officials had demanded a Sh.50,000 bribe to restore power supply that had been previously disconnected.

Mr Njogu and Onsare were caught right after they had received the specified amount from the complainant.

“EACC verified the claims and conducted an operation leading to the arrest of the suspects while receiving the demanded amount,” said the EACC.

The suspects were initially detained at Kilimani Police Station and were subsequently transferred to the EACC Integrity Centre Police Station for processing.

They are expected to face bribery-related charges.