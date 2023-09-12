Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared that the government’s implementation of revenue collection automation via the eCitizen platform has been a success.

During an interview on Sunday evening, September 10, DP Gachagua gave an example of the significant increase in revenue collection at the Nairobi National Park as a result of the automation. He lamented that some unscrupulous individuals were exploiting previous revenue collection loopholes for their own financial gain.

“There was a lot of pushback after the president’s directive. The Nairobi National Park under KWS was collecting Sh1.2 million per week. When the president ordered the use of technology to collect revenue, we collected Sh8 million in one weekend,” Gachagua explained.

Gachagua said corrupt government officials were pocketing the additional revenue instead of forwarding it to the government.

“The money was being taken by men and women. That is why were are saying that those who plunder public resources have only three options,” said Riggy G.

The DP noted that the streamlining of revenue collection would enable the government to finance development projects throughout the country.

The new revenue collection automation at Nairobi National Park however came with a downside this past weekend as some tourists had to wait for hours to access the park.

Long queues were reported on Sunday as every tourist was required to be registered on eCitizen, and payments made through the platform. Many complained that the system was sluggish and difficult to navigate.