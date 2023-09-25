Diana Marua recently had a candid chat with her nannies, offering insights into various aspects of her life, including her relationship with Bahati and the strong connection that unites them.

In the interview shared on her YouTube channel, Diana expressed her gratitude to God for bringing Bahati into her life, emphasizing how he has brought about positive transformations in her in multiple ways.

She also mentioned that their strong foundation has played a crucial role in their relationship, and she never faces difficulties in being supportive and submissive to Bahati, even when she earns slightly more income.

“Even right now I can say I am making slightly more than him. It fluctuates, yes, but there is a time when his music is doing well and he has shows here and there and makes a decent amount.

“When things are not okay on his side and I am making more, I still humble before my husband regardless of the amount of money in our respective bank accounts,” she explained.

Diana said that before meeting Bahati, she had been in relationships with wealthy men, many of whom expected her to play the role of a trophy wife.

The Hatutaachana singer affirmed that she has consistently maintained transparency about her past and has never concealed any aspects of it from her husband, regardless of what may be written about her in blogs or elsewhere.

“I have never shied away from talking to Bahati about my past. It’s not like we met and began dating and things happened while we were together. I came to Bahati and I sat him down and I told him, ‘Babe, this was my life’,” she said.

Adding: “No matter how much people talk out there…we are the happiest. Bahati shows me immense love and support. I am happy.”

When questioned about whether she shares revealing content of her body online, Diana confidently stated that she is comfortable in her own skin and has no qualms about the content she shares.

“For my children, mi huiweka point blank. I’m comfortable doing what am doing. I’m not naked in front of people, it’s not just one cameraman. I’m just in my space and very comfortable. This is what I want to do for myself, not for anybody else. It should not bother anyone,” Diana said.