Becky Sangolo, who together with Carol Kamweru formed the Band Beca, recently made an appearance on The Voice of Poland 14, a music reality show.

The singer/songwriter is married to a Polish mining engineer; they had a traditional wedding ceremony in July 2021.

What course did you study in school? Is it now helpful in your life?

I went to Sauti Academy in Nairobi to learn music business, vocal training and songwriting skills. Music is what I do and I find the skills I learnt in that course very useful in my current life.

I am a singer, songwriter and performer and I am a wife to an amazing man. I was on campus for a couple of years pursuing a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Natural Resources, but I quit and decided to follow my passion for music, which I now do full-time.

What are some life hacks you live by and life lessons that have transformed your life so far?

Spending time in nature’s green, meditating and planning my day the night before, have really helped me to stick to my plans for the day and be productive. I also thank God for my desire and ability to unlearn, learn and relearn things in my life. My personal motto, which guides my life decisions is, every day is a learning experience. It doesn’t matter whether the experience is good or bad, I make sure I pick at least one lesson from it.

There is a misconception people have that living abroad is easy. Nothing is easy especially when you relocate. If you have anyone living abroad, always check up on them to know how they are doing. Things are not always rosy.

If you could write a love letter to your younger self, what would it say?

Becky, you have so much to give. You are a star and you’ll shine in different aspects of your life. Life will keep changing but always be prepared, and never stop doing music.

What are some weirdest things you’ve posted that surprisingly resonated with your followers?

I once posted a video of myself learning how to ski, but it all went wrong. I kept falling every time! But I haven’t given up. With time I believe I’ll get better at it. I also once posted a picture of myself wearing multi-colored braids on my head for a photoshoot. I didn’t think I’d look good in them but guess what? My fans really loved it!

How has marriage been for you, and what are some of the myths you had heard?