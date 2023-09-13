Three police officers have been formally charged with the crime of robbery with violence at the Milimani law court.

Charles Gichohi Muchoya, Cyprian Njagi Ironcho, and Roy Opiyo are accused of robbing Said Omar Mohamed of USD 160,000, which is equivalent to Sh 23,400,000.

The court heard that the trio, together with others who were not in court, entered the Westlands shopping center in Nairobi, armed with pistols, and forcibly robbed the complainant of the amount.

Appearing before Judge Wandia Nyamu, the cops denied the charges.

The court granted them a cash bail of Sh 150,000 or a bond of Sh 300,000.