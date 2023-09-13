The Government will this month introduce the National Digital Identity Cards, which will provide Kenyan citizens with a single unique identity number for accessing government services.

Prof. Julius Bitok, the Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services, confirmed that the rollout of the “Maisha namba” is planned for the 29th of this month. He said the Maisha Namba cards will include a unique personal identifier, simplifying the process of accessing a variety of government services.

The PS made these remarks during a status update provided by the sub-committee headed by the Principal Secretary, which is responsible for overseeing the rollout of the national digital identity cards.

Bitok said the government is dedicated to creating a secure and privacy-preserving system for the Unique Personal Identifier, Digital Identity, and the National Master Population Register.

This centralized operating system is intended to streamline service delivery through the government’s digital platforms.