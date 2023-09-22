Global bookmaker 1xBet talks about the Premier League 6th round match, where Arsenal will host Tottenham at the Emirates on September 24.

Impregnable Emirates

North London’s two leading clubs have spent the last decade on the sidelines of title contention.

The battle for the Champions League zone was followed by years of disappointment, but one thing remained constant: the Spurs could not beat Arsenal at the Emirates. Neither rain nor snow nor the signs of the heavenly bodies helped them.

The last time Tottenham beat the enemy was in 2010, when van der Vaart, Bale and Kaboul made a heroic comeback with a 0-2 score.

The Dutchman and Welshman retired long ago, but only now the Spurs have assembled a strong squad to repeat the success of the legends. Arsenal, in turn, are chasing the title and are not going to interrupt their unbeaten streak.

Arsenal

The Gunners made a confident start to the Premier League, gaining 13 points from 5 games. Mikel Arteta’s side only suffered one misfire against Fulham, who scored late in the game to earn a draw.

Last season, the team could not survive the long-distance battle with Man City, but this only increased its ambitions to win.

In the off-season, Arsenal strengthened the midfield, and if Declan Rice is already beginning to justify the €116 million spent on him, also Kai Havertz is yet to open up under the new coach (or not).

Another expensive newcomer, Jurrien Timber, was seriously injured and will not be able to help the team in the near future.

In the new season, Mikel Arteta will face a new challenge – the Premier League and the Champions League struggle, the anthem of which has not been heard at the Emirates since the 2016/17 season.

And yes, fans expect a decent performance from the Gunners in both tournaments.

Tottenham

Tottenham also earned 13 points after 5 rounds. The Spurs failed to beat Brentford in the first match of the season, but after that, they picked up cruising speed.

Tottenham’s new coach, Angelos Postecoglou, quickly directed the team’s performance, and now the Spurs are consistently achieving results and doing it beautifully. Surprisingly, the team’s transformation is taking place after the loss of Harry Kane, a system-forming Spurs player for 12 years.

However, distributing the role of one leader among several players only benefited the team.

Postecoglou rebuilt the team’s midfield. Now, the Tottenham engine is the Bissouma-Sarr duo.

Yves was not a main squad footballer but has become a key player in the new coach’s system. Sarr returned from Metz this summer and is already justifying the trust placed in him. The team’s new brain center was James Maddison, recognized as the Premier League’s best player in August.

What to expect

Arsenal and Tottenham will only play to win! It cannot be otherwise in a derby – today, both teams feel strong.

The Gunners will offer their opponents ball control and fast combination football, but what awaits the hosts in defence? Last season, the main goal was to close Kane.

In the new version of the Spurs, anyone can score, but Son, Kulusevski and Richarlison are especially dangerous. Postecoglou’s team runs well and plays the ball in attack, so the battle promises to be hot.

