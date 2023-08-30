The creators of the contentious Worldcoin cryptocurrency will not be facing a parliamentary committee that is currently probing the firm’s operations in the country.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, Max Novendstern and Alex Blania had been scheduled to appear before the committee today(Wednesday, August 30). They were set to appear alongside Solicitor General Shadrack Mose and Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait.

Committee chairperson Gabriel Tongoyo said the foreigners cited travel issues for skipping the grilling.

“They will appear on Monday next week…with travel issues, they have told us they will not be here as planned and so we have made the necessary adjustments to our program,” said Tongoyo.

The inquiry resumed on Tuesday, with the initial testimony provided by representatives from the multi-agency National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee (NC4).

According to the Committee’s statement, thousands of Kenyans who underwent eye scanning in return for Sh7,000 might not have actually received the funds.

The statement further indicated that those who registered were solely provided with complimentary tokens, which were to be later cashed out by those with PayPal accounts.