Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin Kung’u Muigai has named Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as the new Central Kenya kingpin.

According to Kung’u, by virtue of his retirement following his 10-year tenure, Uhuru Kenyatta effectively relinquished his position as the key figure of political influence in the Mount Kenya region to Riggy G.

“Uhuru is my brother but he is retired. The one we are following now is DP Gachagua,” Kung’u said.

The retired army captain at the same time implored Kenyans to give President William Ruto ample time to lead the country’s progress.

Kung’u Muigai’s endorsement of DP Gachagua as the new Mt. Kenya kingpin comes after months he led a faction of Agikuyu elders to install Attorney General Justin Muturi as spokesman for the Mt Kenya region.

Muigai, who was outspoken about his support for President Ruto in the run-up to the 2022 General Election, has since landed a minor role in government.

Earlier this year, Sports CS Ababu Namwamba appointed Kungu Muigai to chair the Kenya Cultural Centre Council board.