The much-anticipated Sababisha Festival, which was set to feature Jamaican dancehall sensation Shenseea, has been rescheduled.

Originally planned for this weekend (25.08.2023) at Uhuru Gardens, the event has been postponed to a later date in October.

Sababisha Festival promoters announced the postponement in a statement Monday but did not specify the new date for the event or provide details about the reasons for the rescheduling.

The organizers however expressed their apologies to fans who were eagerly anticipating the performance of the Jamaican sensation in Nairobi.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused but we assure you of our commitment to make the concert an incredible success.

“We shall keep you posted on all the latest developments and any details regarding the festival as well as the new date. Your support means everything to us hence we want to ensure that you are fully informed.”