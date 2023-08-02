President William Ruto was Tuesday left seething after several members of his cabinet arrived late for the signing of performance contracts.

Consequently, the two cabinet secretaries – Kithure Kindiki and Moses Kuria, and a few Principal Secretaries were locked out of the event at State House, Nairobi.

During his address, President Ruto showed his teeth as he demanded an explanation from the absentee CSs and PSs.

“I don’t know whether it is these performance contracts that have been going on for 20 years that many people maybe mistakenly think that it is a ritual and that is why people resort to the old incompetent excuses that there was traffic for them not to be in the most important public function,” Ruto said.

According to Ruto, the Cabinet Secretaries may have gotten themselves out of a job.

“I don’t understand why one can miss such an important event which is surrounding their work. We have a job because we have a contract, if you cannot keep time with your employer you have basically dismissed yourself, it is just as simple as that,” he said.

Ruto emphasized the importance of public service saying performance contracts should be taken seriously.

“For those who came late and they are members of the Executive, I will be expecting a written explanation and it should not include matters of traffic on why they did not take these performance contracts seriously because if you don’t take them seriously it means that we don’t take the contract with the people of Kenya on performance seriously and that can be a very serious indictment on anybody.”