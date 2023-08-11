Former radio presenter Joshua Arap Sang has secured a communication role at State House.

The former Kass FM journalist has been appointed by President William Ruto as the Director of Public Communications in the office of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service.

He announced his appointment on Wednesday as he thanked the President for the opportunity to serve in his administration.

“Thank you, President William Ruto for appointing me as Director, Public Communications in the office of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service,” he wrote on social media.

Sang’s responsibilities will include communicating policies and programs from the office of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei.

Joshua Arap Sang has enjoyed an extensive career in the media sector, amassing over two decades of service as a journalist.

His professional trajectory encountered a setback when he was listed among the suspects implicated in the post-election violence by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In 2012, the ICC revealed that Sang, alongside three others, would stand trial on allegations of crimes against humanity during the period of post-election violence in Kenya.

However, in 2016, the case against him, as well as that of William Ruto, was terminated by the ICC.