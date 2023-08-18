Raila Odinga pulled no punches as he laid into the US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, for supposedly interfering in Kenya’s affairs.

The Opposition leader was responding to the envoy’s remarks on Tuesday that the August 2022 General Election was the most credible poll the country has ever held.

Meg Whitman was addressing the 8th Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, terming the contested election by the Opposition as a ‘credible, transparent and verifiable election.’

On Thursday, Raila got a chance to address the ongoing conference and went for the jugular, referring to Meg Whitman as a rogue ambassador and telling her to shut up.

“I want to tell the rogue ambassador, leave Kenyans alone. If maandamano can lead to dialogue between Ichung’wah and Kalonzo, everything is good with maandamano.

“Tell the rogue ambassador Kenya is not the United States. Kenya is not a colony of the United States. Keep your mouth shut while here, otherwise, we will call for your recall back to your country,” Raila said.

Oding’a’s remarks did not sit well with leaders allied with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration

Led by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, the group expressed their disappointment with Odinga’s comments, describing them as regrettable.

They called upon him to exercise restraint and maintain a respectful attitude towards the government and the country’s development partners.

The Kenya Kwanza leaders have appealed to Raila Odinga to apologize to the US diplomat.