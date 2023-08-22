The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) is undergoing renovations to enhance its appearance as the country prepares to commemorate its golden jubilee on September 11.

The facelift of the state-owned enterprise is expected to conclude later this month ahead of the upcoming heads of state conference on climate change scheduled for early next month.

Patricia Ondeng, the acting chief executive of KICC, reportedly told the Nation that the ongoing enhancement project is being carried out by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Ms Ondeng said the facility is expected to regain its status as East Africa’s premier conference venue.

“We want to see a KICC that is modernised to enhance its functionality as a convention centre as well as its aesthetic value to make it attractive to conference organisers and delegates from all over the world,” she said.

Adding: “No one really thinks of Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, without the iconic building dominating its skyline. It seems to have been part of the capital forever.”

The planned upgrades include the primary conference facilities that will undergo significant enhancements in terms of mechanical, electrical, and technological upgrades. The fountains on the premises will also undergo rehabilitation as part of the renovation efforts.