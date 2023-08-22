The National Dialogue Committee has provided an update on the ongoing bipartisan talks saying the discussions at Bomas of Kenya have been successful up to this point.

Both the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio leadership expressed contentment with the advancement of the talks, which entered the third day on Monday. All committee members, except for the leader of the Azimio faction, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Kenya Kwanza’s Aaron Cheruiyot, attended the meeting.

“The two(Kalonzo and Cheruiyot) will be joining us in subsequent meetings,” National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi noted.

The Ugunja MP also explained that the Motion aiming to formally establish the committee has been presented to the Senate following the approval of the National Assembly.

“The Senate will consider the Motion on Tuesday next week with the view of adopting it,” he said as quoted by the Star.

Wandayi also disclosed that the technical teams will convene for discussions every day leading up to Thursday.

“They will be framing the issues for discussions up to Thursday and then join us on Friday when we will convene,” he said.

The Kenya Kwanza team on the other hand, led by Kimani Ichung’wah, mentioned that since the Senate is currently on recess, the Speaker will organize a special session to deliberate on the motion.

“We have 60 days within which we should have completed our work. I want to note that the 60 days will start counting when the Senate adopts the Motion,” he said.

The Leader of Majority in the National Assembly assured that the committee will not be distracted by comments made by politicians.

“What is being said out there will not determine our discourse. We will ignore all the noise,” he said.

The committee is expected to propose suitable legal and policy reforms affecting Kenyans in line with the Constitution and respecting the functional and institutional integrity of state organs.

