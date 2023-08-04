The Government has officially commenced the Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaign in Kamukunji and Embakasi Central sub-counties in Nairobi.

The campaign, launched by Suzanne Silantoi, Nairobi County’s Executive Committee Member of Health, took place at Kitui grounds in Kamukunji. The objective of the campaign is to vaccinate around 1.5 million individuals.

The campaign targets individuals above the age of 1 in six selected counties, namely Nairobi, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Homa Bay, Machakos, and Garissa.

“Let’s protect our communities from cholera and ensure a healthier future! Get vaccinated today and encourage your friends and family to do the same,” Silantoi said.

The vaccination drive is in response to the ongoing cholera outbreak that has affected the country since October 2022.

As of July 18, 2023, the country had recorded a distressing total of 11,181 cholera cases and 196 fatalities across 26 counties.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is currently at 1.7%, underscoring the severity of the situation and the urgent requirement for immediate action.

In February 2023, the successful first round of vaccination targeted 2.2 million individuals above the age of 1 in Nairobi, Garissa, Tana River, and Wajir. This resulted in a substantial reduction in cholera cases within those regions.

Building on this progress, the International Coordinating Group (ICG) has supplied the Ministry of Health with 1,533,199 doses of the Oral Cholera Vaccine for the second campaign.