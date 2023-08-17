Two Nigerian nationals accused of defrauding a Kenyan businessman of millions of shillings were remanded until Friday when the court will decide on their bail application.

Ali Ojo and Victor Nyekazi, are alleged to have conned Noor Ahmed of more than Ksh.60 million by cheating him that they would buy a hotel from him.

The court heard that between January 20 and May 19, 2023, within Nairobi’s central business district, the Nigerians employed deceptive tactics to acquire USD 420,000 (approximately Ksh.60,438,000) from the Kenyan businessman.

They allegedly provided false information to him, claiming that the funds were required to acquire a reagent for the removal of stamps on US dollars, which Noor was expecting as part of the payment for the sale of the Lisbon Hotel.

Appearing before Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi sitting at the Milimani law courts, the duo faced a second charge of being in Kenya illegally.

The prosecution objected to their release on bail, citing concerns that they might evade the court proceedings.