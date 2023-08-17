The CPSC in the United States has issued a recall for more than 100,000 pairs of baby jeans produced in Kenya and sold at retail stores across North America.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the baby jeans possess hazardous and unsafe elements due to manufacturing defects, posing risks to the wearers.

The garments reportedly feature metal snaps that may detach and pose a choking hazard to infants and young children.

In light of these safety issues, retail establishments have been directed to contact the parents who bought these products and assist them with the return procedure.

Out of the total of 100,000 units, approximately 97,400 were purchased in the United States, and the remaining 1,800 were sold in Canada. These jeans were priced at around Ksh3,600 (USD 25) per pair.

The clothing items exported to the United States are produced by garment companies based in the Export Processing Zones (EPZ) located in Nairobi and Machakos counties.

The Dustbowl Wash jeans were available exclusively at The Children’s Place outlets nationwide between September 2022 and March 2023. Similarly, the Telford jeans were offered for sale from January 2023 to June 2023.

Parents were offered full refunds as retail establishments assumed accountability for the financial implications arising from the recall.

The decision to recall the garments stemmed from a particular incident where a snap became detached from one of the items. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of this occurrence.