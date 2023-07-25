Uhuru Kenyatta has refuted claims that his sons possess illegal guns amid a government crackdown on the former first family.

During an interview with news editors on Monday, the retired president spoke about the challenges his family has faced in recent days due to allegations made by some Kenya Kwanza leaders regarding the supposed misuse of firearms.

Uhuru admitted that his two sons, Jomo and Jaba Kenyatta, have three guns each which were acquitted legally.

Noting that Jomo, in particular, has no interest in guns, Uhuru said his sons were compelled to apply for the firearms after their security details were withdrawn shortly after President William Ruto’s government assumed office last year.

“My son Jomo has never been interested in weapons. He was forced to apply for a gun after his security was withdrawn,” he said, adding that his daughter Ngina does not own a firearm.

Uhuru also disclosed that he had requested the Ruto administration to extend the security detail for his children for an additional year to give them time to adjust to their new circumstances, but his plea was rejected.