It was all fun and games when photos were shared online showing police arresting a man in a Spiderman costume in Nanyuki.

A Twitter account @InsecurityKE, had posted four photos showing the arrest of the man now famously known as Nanyuki ‘Spider-Man’. The photos went viral as amused netizens made jokes and wondered why police had bundled the man into the back of their vehicle.



Well, as it turns out, the arrest is not a laughing matter after it emerged that the man suffers from mental illness.

This is according to Citizen Digital which reports that Nanyuki police said they did not arrest the man but were on a wellness check.

“A source at APS who did not wish to be identified said the man is mentally unstable and had been reported missing by his family who sought the help of the police to find him,” the publication reports.

Reportedly, after officers found the man, they contacted his family who rushed to Nanyuki prison with hospital documents to show that he is mentally ill and took him home.