A human rights activist who helped unearth fraudulent payments and embezzlement of resources from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has expressed confidence that detectives will get to the bottom of the scandal.

Mr Salesio Thuranira spoke on Wednesday, July 5 shortly after recording his statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

Thuranira had been summoned by the DCI’s Economic Crimes Unit. He appeared in the morning and was questioned for about six hours, from 10 am to some minutes past 4 pm.

Speaking after leaving the interrogation room, Mr Thuranira praised the DCI for how they handled the questioning.

He also pledged to fully support the DCI in holding accountable all individuals found responsible for the NHIF heist.

“I am grateful for how they have handled me, they are very humane and I thank the DCI because from what I have seen. I know our people will get justice and I am ready to cooperate in any way they need my assistance,” said the whistleblower.

As investigations continue into the misappropriation of NHIF funds, Thuranira urged the State to assure his personal security after he received threats from unknown people.

The threats came three days after the NHIF Heist scandal was exposed in an investigative report by NTV last month.

Thuranira, a resident of Meru, said an unidentified person called his wife and warned her that “she will soon be pursuing justice as a widow”.

“I reported the incident and recorded a statement with the police. This is a direct threat to my life and I suspect it is related to the NHIF (National Health Insurance Fund) scandal. I am calling on the government to protect me,” said Mr Thuranira.