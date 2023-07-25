Followers of Prophet David Owuor’s Repentance and Holiness Ministry have expressed their reasons for washing roads for their leader.

They said the act of washing roads is seen as a symbolic gesture of humility and service, showcasing their dedication and reverence to their spiritual leader. The church also mentioned that the gesture is a joyful demonstration of anticipation and happiness among the members, as they are expecting a special guest.

Representatives of the Repentance and Holiness Ministry gave the explanation when they appeared before the Senate Adhoc Committee, which is probing religious activities in the country following the tragic deaths of over 400 followers of Pastor Paul Mckenzie in Shakahola, Kilifi.

Nominated senator Veronica Maina had asked: “I do not understand why you wash the roads and clean up other public places when your leader is visiting yet this is work that should be done by the county.”

To which lawyer Gerald Odiwour, who represented Prophet Owuor, said: “We all have the freedom to express or demonstrate gladness. Washing the roads is one way to do it.”

Odiwour further elaborated that the act of cleaning roads for leaders is also depicted as a show of honor in the Bible.

“Even when are receiving heads of state, we paint roads and buildings. I do not think it should be an issue for people who are expecting a guest,” he said.