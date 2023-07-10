On Sunday morning, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took an early morning walk near the outskirts of Mt. Kenya from his residence in Mathira, Nyeri County.

During the walk, DP Gachagua engaged warmly and openly with the local residents. After the walk, he later visited his flourishing farm, where green maize was growing abundantly, and inspected his dairy cattle project.

“I woke up early this morning to connect with nature at the egde of Mt Kenya Forest where I was born and brought up. It also accorded me the opportunity to inspect the ongoing works on the Marua-State Lodge Road,” Riggy G reflected.

“I was excited to touch base with my village mates and catch up with the village gossip,” he added.

The DP expressed optimism that farmers across the country would enjoy a bountiful harvest due to the rainfall that had been observed in various regions.

“The maize plantation is a sight to behold. It is so promising. We look forward to enhanced food security for our Nation in two months or so. We are grateful for the rains and our hard-working farmers,” DP Gachagua said.

He also provided an update on his dairy farm, saying: “My dairy project is taking shape; the progress is impressive.”

The Photos.