Busia senator Okiya Omtatah has issued a notice of appeal against an Appellate Court ruling that lifted injunctions, which were previously in place to block the implementation of the controversial Finance Act 2023.

The Senator alongside three other petitioners, Eliud Karanja Matindi, Benson Odiwuor Otieno, and Brian Angima Oigoro, said they were dissatisfied with the ruling.

Omatah said they intend to appeal to the Supreme Court against the decision by the Court of Appeal.

“We have issued a notice of appeal against Friday’s Court of Appeal ruling that lifted conservatory orders barring implementation of the Finance Act 2023. The notice will be filed at the Supreme Court,” Omtatah tweeted on Sunday.