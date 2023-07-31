Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced that the government plans to reinstate the security detail of Azimio La Umoja Coalition leaders and their allies after a period of three months.

During a service at Alliance High School on Sunday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua issued an apology for the government’s decision to withdraw security detail from opposition leaders.

He explained that the government needed the officers to quell anti-government protests.

“I’m sorry your security was taken away. Your officers were taken to deal with demonstrators,” Gachagua said.

The DP however set one condition for Azimio to have their security reinstated in three months.

“We did not have sufficient officers to deal with demos for three days. Your officers will be returned to you after three months when we are sure there are no demos,” he stated.

Gachagua also welcomed dialogue with Azimio to resolve the impasse, saying it was only through dialogue that the country can move forward.

“If there is change of heart by Azimio leaders, we are ready but I was to say on behalf of President William Ruto, that never again in this country shall we allow people to kill others and to destroy people’s property. It will not happen again,” said Gachagua.

The DP at the same time commended the police for their management of the Azimio protests and criticized human rights groups for condemning security agents for allegedly using excessive force on Kenyans during the demonstrations.

Gachagua said police officers are human beings as well, and he assured them of government protection while they carry out their duties.

“The policemen never went to anybody’s home, you came with stones and rocks to stone them.That police officer is somboday’s husband or son or even sister.I have heard human rights bodies condemning police. Our policemen were injured, others are in hospital, not a single leader or organization has stood to say it is wrong to injure police officers,” he said.