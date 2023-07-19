A viral video featuring a group of unidentified individuals believed to be under the heavy influence of drugs has caught the attention of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

The clip that has been circulating on various social media platforms shows several young men appearing drowsy, sedated, disoriented, and struggling to maintain an upright posture.

“There are videos circulating online of persons allegedly suffering the effects of using a suspected substance after purportedly ingesting it in some parts of the country,” NACADA Acting CEO John Muteti said in a statement.

NACADA is urging members of the public who might have any information regarding the video to come forward and provide details through official phone numbers or email addresses.

“Accordingly, and in ensuring that we get to establish the facts around the matter urgently, Nacada embarked on coordination of all responsible multi-agency bodies to get to the bottom of this issue,” Muteti added.

Muteti additionally mentioned that the authority is actively engaging with leaders of county governments in areas where the substance is suspected to be accessible.

“The authority is also currently engaging the leadership in county governments where the substance is alleged to be available so as to adopt a one government approach.”

The CEO assured that the authority will provide regular updates to the public as investigations into the matter progress.