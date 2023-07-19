The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has cautioned Kenyans to exercise vigilance and steer clear of fraudsters who are offering counterfeit integrity clearance letters in exchange for a fee.

According to the commission, these fraudsters falsely claim that the certificates are authentic and issued by the EACC in accordance with Section 12A of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012.

EACC stated they do not impose any fees for processing integrity clearance for job applicants or Self Declarations Forms under the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012. The provision of this service is free of charge.

Furthermore, the EACC emphasized that they do not issue integrity certificates or clearance letters to individuals.

Employers are urged to promptly inform the EACC if anyone presents such a letter, claiming it was issued by the EACC. The EACC provided a toll-free number for this purpose: 1551.

Moreover, once the EACC receives a Self-Declaration Form from an applicant, they provide an acknowledgment receipt in the case of online processing or a stamped copy of the Self-Declaration Form in the case of manual processing.

“It is either of these documents that an applicant is required to present to the institutions where they are required. EACC issues confidential reports on the integrity status of the applicants directly to the requesting institutions under the prevailing administrative framework,” the Commission explained.

EACC clarified that to obtain the Integrity Clearance free of charge, individuals need to register for it online at adili.eacc.ke or visit the EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre. They can also visit any of the 11 regional offices located in Mombasa, Malindi, Kisumu, Bungoma, Kisii, Eldoret, Nakuru, Nyeri, Machakos, Isiolo, and Garissa.

The service is also available at EACC service desks in Huduma Centres.

Here is a copy of one such fake letter.