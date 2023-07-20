On Wednesday, during an event where President William Ruto was scheduled to commission the Kimugu water treatment plant in Duka moja , Members of the Kericho County Assembly (MCAs) staged a dramatic walkout.

The furious MCAs cited harassment by President Ruto’s security team. They claimed the president’s handlers instructed them to leave the project premises for being a ‘security threat’ to Ruto.

President Ruto had not arrived, but the visibly upset ward representatives stormed out of the project, saying the president’s security aide had disrespected them.

“We are being told that we are a security threat, it seems we are Alshabaab. We are going back to the assembly, it is not far we will walk by foot,” said one of the MCAs in the viral video.

Another added: “We cannot be disrespected being pushed by security officers from one side to the other. We have walked out to give them space.”

President Ruto toured Kericho to launch the Sh1.2 billion Kimugu Water Project at Duka Moja.

The project, which includes a 13-kilometer pipeline, is expected to produce 13 million litres of water daily. This water supply is expected to benefit at least 200,000 households residing in the three sub-counties of Belgut, Kipkelion East, and Ainamoi.

The government has partnered with the German government to co-fund the project.