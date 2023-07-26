The music industry is a vital part of Kenya’s creative economy, and it has immense potential for growth & prosperity, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto has said.

The First Lady spoke after holding a consultative meeting with 36 pioneer Kenyan musicians at State House on Tuesday, July 25.

“We had a productive dialogue on how to strengthen the music sector as a key source of income and employment,” she said.

Rachel Ruto outlined plans to organise four national music conferences and conduct 47 county music talent forums, over the next four years, through the Talent Expression directorate of MaMa Doing Good.

The First Lady congratulated the Music Copyright Society of Kenya on the steps taken to make the music industry a significant contributor to our economy and address music legends’ needs through the MCSK Foundation.

“The Music Copyright Society of Kenya is in the final stages of negotiating an increase in the commission earned by content developers from YouTube from 1.7% to 16.5%,” she said.

“In addition, the implementation of the Blank Tape Levy by the Kenya Copyright Board is estimated to generate over six billion shillings annually. This levy is imposed on blank recording media. It is intended to compensate copyright owners for private, non-commercial copying of blank media such as DVDs, flash disks and memory cards,” Rachel added.

Dr Ezekiel Mutua, the CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), commended the meeting with the Pioneer Gospel Musicians for recognising the men and women in Kenya’s music industry who have laid the foundation for authentic music and continue to inspire hope and positive aspirations in the music industry and the country at large.