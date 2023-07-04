The Nairobi County government has allocated a budget of Sh100 million for a revolving fund known as the “Biashara Fund” similar to the Hustler Fund run by the national government.

Biashara fund aims to support small businesses in Nairobi owned by women, people living with disabilities, and the youth in all 85 wards of the county.

Godfrey Akumali, the Chief Officer for Trades and Markets, said the county has already established a framework for identifying beneficiaries of the “Biashara Fund.”

“It is a revolving fund that is targeting the traders in Nairobi and we want to focus on the women and the youth because they are the ones who are doing business. We have also identified the persons living with disabilities as another target group,” Akumali told Nation.Africa.

“There is a need for capital for these businesses. Instead of them depending on shylocks who often charge high-interest rates, we decided to give them the fund to boost their businesses. We are looking at it as a social investment in our women and youth. We want to empower them so that they can be in charge of their future and have the ability to grow their businesses,” he added.

Similar to the Hustler Loan Fund, the “Biashara Fund” will be launched in multiple phases to ensure its effective implementation.