Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is scheduled to attend a special memorial prayer service held in honor of the victims of the recent tragic accident at Londiani Junction.

The interdenominational memorial prayer service will take place at Londiani grounds on July 4, 2023. The solemn event will bring together the local community, clergy members from the area, and guests from diverse backgrounds, including governors, senators, Members of Parliament, and senior government officials.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ms Florence Bore made the announcement at the Kericho County Government headquarters pointing out that after the prayer service, a fundraiser will be held in support of the families of the victims of the fatal crash.

The CS said the financial aid for the victims would go a long way in assisting the families of the victims, a majority of who were engaged in informal businesses along the Kericho-Nakuru highway.

“I pass a message of condolence for the lives we have lost in the Londiani accident. This is a time of mourning and we all come together as a county and as a national government to give a good send-off to those that we have lost and also wish the injured a quick recovery,” added Bore.

Bore also mentioned that the government, through various ministries, will make contributions to address the current situation. Notably, the Ministry of Health has donated medical supplies to hospitals in Kericho and Londiani to support their needs.

The CS together with the Kericho Governor Dr. Eric Mutai, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Kericho Members of Parliament, and Members of the County Assembly held a consultative meeting ahead of the solemn prayer ceremony and later toured to inspect the grounds where the memorial will be held.

Mutai assured that the county government would settle hospital and mortuary bills of the victims of the accident that claimed 52 lives.

“The people that were affected the most were ordinary hustlers and their families are in deep pain and that is why we have decided to fully support them by wavering all bills for the victims,” said Mutai.

The governor also commended traders at Kapkelek Centre who have already relocated from transacting their businesses from the roadside to the designated marketplace that is away from the road and safer for them to trade promising to construct a market for traders in Londiani junction.

“We continue to urge traders to avoid conducting their businesses along the busy highways for their safety and as a County was not going to compromise our people’s lives even if it’s hustling, we will ensure traders get safe designated places to transact their businesses,” said Mutai.