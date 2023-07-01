The global betting company 1xBet new betting center is now at Brilliant Building/Kihwa Business center, 1st floor, Ngara Road.

At the opening, there were a DJ, dances, and a prize drawing. The winners received smartphones, water bottles, and other useful souvenirs.

These days most bets are placed online. This format has its advantages: you can play anytime without leaving your home.

However, it’s not for everyone. Therefore, 1xBet made sure that you can use the time-tested option and play in a classic betting shop.

Here are 5 reasons to visit it:

1. Unique experience of communicating with other players

You will have the opportunity to discuss past and consider future bets with professional players.

Hearing valuable advice or a new strategy for winning – what could be better? You will also make new acquaintances with people sharing your hobby and one of them can become a friend for life.

2. No need to register to bet

Right there, you can select the events you are interested in, fill out a coupon, place a bet and get winnings without registering at 1xBet.

Online registration takes only a few minutes, but if you prefer to bet anonymously and without unnecessary formalities – you’re welcome!

3. Consultation on any questions from 1xBet managers

Even the most experienced players sometimes need help placing a bet or getting more information about new promotions – not to mention newcomers who want to figure it all out and start winning!

Fortunately, 1xBet managers are always ready to help players with any experience level and give good advice.

4. Opportunity to get your winnings in cash

Nothing can replace the emotion you feel when you pick up a fair win at the box office! When betting offline, you can immediately get the entire amount in hand.

No need to think about how to withdraw money from your account or find an ATM. You’ve just got yours and be on your way!

5. Great location and top atmosphere

The Brilliant Building/Kihwa Business center is in the Nairobi center and is easily accessible from anywhere in the city.

The betting shop attracts people with its luxury atmosphere. Other interesting events that will help you to have a great time and win valuable gifts are waiting for the players!

Come to the betting shop and place winning bets with 1xBet!