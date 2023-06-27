Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol is a relieved man after the Senate voted to keep him in office.

27 out of 43 senators voted against an 11-member Senate special committee report recommending the impeachment. The panel chaired by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang had found William Oduol guilty of gross violation of the constitution; and abuse of office and gross misconduct.

“The net effect of this vote is that pursuant to Article 181 of the Constitution, Section 33(8) of the County Government Act and Standing Order 87 of the Senate Standing Orders, the Senate has failed to remove from office by impeachment William Oduol, the Deputy Governor of Siaya County.”

“The Deputy Governor accordingly continues to hold office,” ruled Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

In a statement following his survival, Oduol referenced Isaiah 41:10 from the Bible.

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand,” Oduol wrote on social media.