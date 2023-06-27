Award-winning journalist Willis Raburu is poised to add another feather to his cap as a published author as he prepares to take a break from the media.

After a remarkable 13-year tenure at Royal Media Services (RMS), Willis Raburu has officially announced his departure from the company. Raburu submitted his resignation earlier this month and is scheduled to conclude his journey with RMS on June 30th, 2023.

In his farewell message, the Citizen TV presenter expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the valuable opportunities provided by his former employer.

“I have done interviews with sitting Presidents, I have travelled and covered Kenya’s maiden entry into war in Somalia, I’ve read the news, I’ve done different types of stories…I’ve done it all,” he said.

Raburu also expressed deep appreciation for the unwavering support he received from his former colleagues throughout the years.

“I’m grateful to you who have worked with me in all these 13 years I have been in the media doing several different things. I’m grateful to my colleagues, I’m grateful to the opportunity to come out and do whatever it is that I love,” he said.

Adding: “I have learnt a lot and I have experienced a lot and it has allowed me to grow in my mind in my appreciation of people, in my appreciation of things and even attitudes.”

The 10 over 10 show host revealed that he will be releasing a book titled “Undefined,” which delves into his personal experiences, including his journey in the media industry over the past decade.

The book promises to offer a captivating chronicle of his life and career.

Raburu also mentioned that ‘Undefined’ is currently available for pre-order. Interested readers can secure their copies in advance to be among the first to delve into his compelling story.

As he takes a “breather” from the media industry, Raburu intends to pursue his Master’s degree at the United States International University (USIU). He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from Moi University in 2010.

“I’m gonna take a breather, step back, look at everything, share the knowledge I’ve learned in my book,” he said.

Raburu, who is also an influencer and a digital and communications consultant, mentioned that he plans to continue producing engaging content for YouTube and social media.