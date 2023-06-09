Raila Odinga has presented President William Ruto with a set of requests aimed at lowering the high cost of living and reducing government spending.

During a press conference held in Nairobi, the Azimio leader expressed the coalition’s opposition to the revenue-generating initiatives outlined in the Finance Bill 2023. He argued that these measures would exacerbate the country’s existing economic crisis and called for alternative solutions.

Odinga said the ruling Kenya Kwanza government is the first administration to impose heavy taxes on Kenyans without delivering tangible benefits, offering nothing more than fantasies and fairy tales in return.

“This Bill is economic sabotage. If Ruto insists on this Bill, this country will go into full recession. This Bill requires and must get fierce resistance,” said Odinga, adding that the Finance Bill is “a disease that cannot be cured with everyday herbs”.

The former Prime Minister denounced the proposed Bill as an act of economic sabotage. He warned that if President Ruto persists in pushing for its implementation, the country will inevitably slide into a severe recession.

“Looking at the proposals, one cannot help asking what planet does Ruto live on? Does he understand what Kenyans are going through?” Odinga posed.

“The Bill exposes a clear disconnect between Ruto’s fantasy and the experiences of ordinary people,” he added.

Raila went on to outline 10 ways through which President Rut can lower the cost of living.

These are: